Quincy Jones is Sorry, But Only for Naming Names

Well look who’s sorry for running his mouth, telling everybody’s business but his own. Yes, that would be the one and only Quincy Jones.

The legendary producer has apologized for his recent “wordvomit” interviews (his word) in which he revealed a whole bunch of dirt on deceased celebs like Richard Pryor, Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor. But guess what? Mr. Jones says he isn’t taking any of it back.

On Thursday Jones said his six daughters pulled him aside for a surprise “family intervention” due to some “silly things” he’s said lately.

Jones added that he’d recently stopped drinking (3 years ago) and makes a point that certain details he’s spilled on don’t paint the full picture of his intentions or experiences over his “long & crazy life.” That said … he doesn’t correct the record on anything.

The music and movie producer does, however, apologize to anyone he’s bad-mouthed (like Michael Jackson, for example) adding that it’s inexcusable to do so. He also hopes messages he relayed about racism, inequality, poverty, etc. aren’t clouded by his outrageous remarks.

As we reported, in his interviews with Vulture and GQ, Jones made some crazy claims that freaked folks out, but some of which appeared to be true — like Richard Pryor banging Marlon Brando, MJ hijacking “Billie Jean,” Marilyn Monroe having “a chest that looked like pears” … and allegedly “dating” Ivanka Trump.

Jones says he’s sorry for dropping all the dirt, but again, he wants you to know he’s NOT taking any of it back.

We would say we’re a tad confused by Jones’ saying he sorry for saying the things he said, but on the other hand, he’s not taking anything back, but at this point, we just don’t care one way or the other.

