Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own Late-Night Show ‘Get Into It Forizzle’

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 50 mins ago
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg have a new show they are producing called  “Get Into It…Forizzle”. It has been green-lit and will hit the airwaves near you sometime in the spring/summer, they are set to start filming in March’2018. The idea came about when Snoop Dogg saw Tami talking about Kim Kardashian, he then reached out to Tami and said:

 “I got my scarf on. When we gone have a one on one talk about this sh*t we keep seeing?”

The show will reportedly feature a breakdown of hot topics in pop culture, as well as sketch comedy, celebrity interviews and performances. And the answer is YES, they’ll both sport their signature scarves and bonnets each night.

Will you watch?

Read More: The Shade Room

Photos