News
Home > News

Trump’s Questionable Notes On School Safety Inspires Funny Memes

Once again, people can't take the president seriously.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: President Donald Trump holds a c

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

On Wednesday, The White House held a listening session on ways to improve school safety following the Parkland, Florida shooting.

Donald Trump and other personnel listened to the emotional stories of people impacted by Parkland as well as other massacres, such as the Pulse nightclub shooting.

One moment from the event caused major talk on the Internet when Trump’s notes for the session were caught on camera. Most notably, the last note on the list was for him to remember to say, “I hear you.”

While it’s quite common for a public speaker to carry notes, the Internet saw this as another opportunity to clown Trump and his basic-ness.

Some folks even went so far as to create memes making fun of the president’s thought process. Swipe through to peep what 45 might be thinking!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 11 hours ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 6 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 6 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 6 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 1 week ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 1 week ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos