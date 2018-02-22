News
Home > News

This NBA Player Was Supposed To Get An Alley Oop From J. Cole At The Slam Dunk Contest

This would have been a major win

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Real 92.3's The Real Show 2017

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

It’s a real shame that Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. didn’t make it to the finals during the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend’s Slam Dunk contest, because if he had, he had every intention to bring out J. Cole for the big event.

According to The Score, the players’ plan first emerged on the latest episode of the Black Opinions Matter podcast, a detail that was revealed by EPSN’s Amin Elhassan. “If Dennis would have made it to the final round, [J. Cole] was going to throw him the alley-oop,” Elhassan said, “The plan was, Cole would throw the ‘oop, Dennis would dunk it, and Cole would catch the ball and then he’d dunk it too.” He later continued, “That was going to be the ill, craziest dunk, use of a prop or a person ever, but we never got to [see] because [Dennis] was holding out until the final round and didn’t want to bring it out in the first round.”

This wouldn’t have been Cole’s first appearance at an All Star Slam Dunk contest, the rapper  dunked at NBA All-Star Weekend in 2012 with Kevin Hart–but it still would have been dope to see him do a comeback this year.

Both Cole and Dennis Smith Jr. are from Fayetteville, NC and according to Smith, Cole has been a fan since Smith’s college career and was “courtside at almost every home game at [NC State],” Sa fact he dished to an Associated Press reporter after a game in December.

Sucks that fans never got to experience this epic alley oop, but there’s always next year.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 11 hours ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 6 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 6 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 6 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 1 week ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 1 week ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos