This NBA Player Was Supposed To Get An Alley Oop From J. Cole At The Slam Dunk Contest

It’s a real shame that Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. didn’t make it to the finals during the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend’s Slam Dunk contest, because if he had, he had every intention to bring out J. Cole for the big event.

According to The Score, the players’ plan first emerged on the latest episode of the Black Opinions Matter podcast, a detail that was revealed by EPSN’s Amin Elhassan. “If Dennis would have made it to the final round, [J. Cole] was going to throw him the alley-oop,” Elhassan said, “The plan was, Cole would throw the ‘oop, Dennis would dunk it, and Cole would catch the ball and then he’d dunk it too.” He later continued, “That was going to be the ill, craziest dunk, use of a prop or a person ever, but we never got to [see] because [Dennis] was holding out until the final round and didn’t want to bring it out in the first round.”

This wouldn’t have been Cole’s first appearance at an All Star Slam Dunk contest, the rapper dunked at NBA All-Star Weekend in 2012 with Kevin Hart–but it still would have been dope to see him do a comeback this year.

Both Cole and Dennis Smith Jr. are from Fayetteville, NC and according to Smith, Cole has been a fan since Smith’s college career and was “courtside at almost every home game at [NC State],” Sa fact he dished to an Associated Press reporter after a game in December.

Sucks that fans never got to experience this epic alley oop, but there’s always next year.

