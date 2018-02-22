News
Roxanne Shanté Biopic ‘Roxanne Roxanne’ Finally Drops A Trailer

Netflix houses more hip hop history.

Over a year ago, one major hip hop movie was gaining buzz at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and now it’ll finally be released to the masses.

That’s right, the flick exploring rapper Roxanne Shanté‘s life, Roxanne Roxanne, will hit Netflix on March 23. It’ll follow Roxanne’s journey of hustling on the streets of New York to entering a legendary rap beef with hip hop group U.T.F.O, kicking off what’s known as the Roxanne Wars in the 80s.

Roxanne Roxanne will star Mahershala Ali, Nia Long, and breakout talent Chanté Adams. Based on the trailer below, it’s sure to be an emotional ride.

