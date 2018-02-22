News
Home > News

Quincy Jones’ Daughters Held An Intervention For Him After His Recent Interview “Wordvomit”

He's apologizing for some of his insane storytelling

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017

Source: Suzi Pratt / Getty

Quincy Jones has been revealing some pretty wild things about all of his years in Hollywood recently, and now he’s apologizing for some of the things he said. From his stories about having dozens of girlfriends around the world who know each other to talking about how the Beatles aren’t great musicians, Jones’ interviews have been the talk of the town for weeks.

Now, it looks like Quincy’s 6 daughters sat down their famous father for a surprise intervention, telling him his recent interviews are entirely too much and he needs to scale it back. He thanked his girls for taking him aside saying, “I’m so grateful for my daughters because they aren’t scared to stand up to their daddy. I am an imperfect human & I’m not afraid to say it.”

He also expands on what he said during these interviews, and attributes a lot of his stories to living a long crazy life, and being sober for 3 years now. He says, “certain details about specific events come flooding back all at once, & even at 85, it’s apparent that wordvomit & bad-mouthing is inexcusable.”

Though Jones most definitely spewed off some insane stories nobody was expecting, most onlookers were more entertained than offended and loved how unfiltered his interviews have been–but of course, his daughters probably weren’t as entertained.

Check out Quincy’s full statement below where he’s apologizing for some of his outlandish revelations.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 11 hours ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 6 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 6 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 6 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 1 week ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 1 week ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos