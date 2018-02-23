The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Woman Hides From Cops By Standing Very, Very Still Under Laundry Basket [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 51 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

In “Who Done It,” people try to guess the ethnicity of the perpetrator of some crimes selected by Headkrack. Among the crimes in this round is the story of a woman who was trying to escape the cops by standing perfectly still under a laundry basket. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Man Tattoos Social Security Number On Face, Then Commits Armed Robbery [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Who Done It: Cocaine Dealer Calls The Cops To Help Find His Missing Drugs [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Woman’s Actual Racism Doesn’t Lead Her Anywhere In “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 51 mins ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 51 mins ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 23 hours ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 23 hours ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 1 day ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 3 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 3 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 3 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 6 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 1 week ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 1 week ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos