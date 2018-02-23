Woman Hides From Cops By Standing Very, Very Still Under Laundry Basket [EXCLUSIVE]

In “Who Done It,” people try to guess the ethnicity of the perpetrator of some crimes selected by Headkrack. Among the crimes in this round is the story of a woman who was trying to escape the cops by standing perfectly still under a laundry basket. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Man Tattoos Social Security Number On Face, Then Commits Armed Robbery [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Who Done It: Cocaine Dealer Calls The Cops To Help Find His Missing Drugs [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Woman’s Actual Racism Doesn’t Lead Her Anywhere In “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: