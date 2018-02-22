Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

BHM: Malcolm X Left Messages That Ring True Today Watch [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Malcolm_X_005_C_c_MOA.jpg

Malcolm Little was born on May 19, 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska, the fourth of eight children born to Louise and Earl Little.  Malcolm is known as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz which is Arabic.  Malcolm’s father was killed by white supremists. When he was 13, his mother was placed in a mental institution while he was placed in several foster homes. Malcolm went to prison at the age of 20 for breaking and entering. Upon release on parole, he converted to the Nation of Islam in 1952 and quickly became one of its top leaders.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Malcolm X was the face of the controversial “Nation” group and left in March 1964 and was  assassinated less than a year later in February 1965 by three members of the group.

Enjoy some of Malcolm X’s speeches and please share with your children and community. Celebrating my Rich History-365. Miss Community Cloovia

LIKE KissRichmond On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 3 hours ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 23 hours ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 24 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 5 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 6 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 6 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 7 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 7 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos