Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas, Has Nicole Scherzinger Replaced Her?

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas, Has Nicole Scherzinger Replaced Her?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 47 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
75th Annual Golden Globes Awards_ Roaming

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Will.I.Am has reportedly confirmed rumors that Fergie has left Black Eyed Peas after 15 years, and that Nicole Scherzinger will likely replace her in the group, according to a report in UK’s Daily Star.

Scherzinger, who was originally offered the spot in 2001, went on to front the Pussycat Dolls, but she and Will have always remained close.

Asked by the Daily Star if Nicole would indeed join the Black Eyed Peas, Will coyly answered that she was already in the group — their WhatsApp mobile instant messaging group, which btw doesn’t feature Fergie.

“We have a chat group called Black Eyed Peas family,” said Will. “It has nothing to do with making music or money. It’s about friendship. It’s the three of us and Nicole. It’s about family. Nicole is Black Eyed Peas. She is family.”

Confirming Fergie would not feature on the band’s seventh studio album, Will exclusively told Daily Star: “We are now a trio. I don’t know why Fergie isn’t on the project. You will have to ask Fergie that.”

Asked how the new line-up would work on tour, Will reportedly got defensive. “You know we are actually capable of doing it without Fergie,” he reportedly said. “There’s so much s**t to talk about bro. But you guys just like meddling. We performed as a trio before and if you had done your research properly you would know how we would do it as a three.”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of David M. Benett and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 43 mins ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 21 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 5 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 6 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 6 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 7 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 7 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos