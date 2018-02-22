Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas, Has Nicole Scherzinger Replaced Her?

Will.I.Am has reportedly confirmed rumors that Fergie has left Black Eyed Peas after 15 years, and that Nicole Scherzinger will likely replace her in the group, according to a report in UK’s Daily Star.

Scherzinger, who was originally offered the spot in 2001, went on to front the Pussycat Dolls, but she and Will have always remained close.

Asked by the Daily Star if Nicole would indeed join the Black Eyed Peas, Will coyly answered that she was already in the group — their WhatsApp mobile instant messaging group, which btw doesn’t feature Fergie.

“We have a chat group called Black Eyed Peas family,” said Will. “It has nothing to do with making music or money. It’s about friendship. It’s the three of us and Nicole. It’s about family. Nicole is Black Eyed Peas. She is family.”

Confirming Fergie would not feature on the band’s seventh studio album, Will exclusively told Daily Star: “We are now a trio. I don’t know why Fergie isn’t on the project. You will have to ask Fergie that.”

Asked how the new line-up would work on tour, Will reportedly got defensive. “You know we are actually capable of doing it without Fergie,” he reportedly said. “There’s so much s**t to talk about bro. But you guys just like meddling. We performed as a trio before and if you had done your research properly you would know how we would do it as a three.”

