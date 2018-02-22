Feature Story
7 Skits That Show Jordan Peele Was Thinking About Race Way Before ‘Get Out’

He was already ahead of the game.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 45 mins ago
Oprah's Super Soul Conversations

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

With Get Out, Jordan Peele didn’t hold back on the horrors of racism.

His unique approach to the subject resulted in a movie that was scary, sad, sometimes funny, but most of all, authentic. Not to mention, it raked in over $250 million worldwide and received loads of award recognition.

Get Out wasn’t Jordan’s first successful attempt at tackling race in America. His amazing run on Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, along with Keegan-Michael Key, resulted in some hilarious commentary.

To celebrate Mr. Peele’s 39th birthday, swipe through to check out the race subjects he took on with off-the-wall humor.

Photos