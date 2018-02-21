News
Another State Wants To Ban Saggy Pants And Twitter Can’t Deal

One more case of horrible priorities.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
0 reads
Youth walking on the street with low lowered pants. Sagging...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

The anti-baggy pants crew strikes again!

Some might remember Mississippi lawmaker Tom Weathersby proposing a bill that would ban saggy pants a year ago. Low riding offenders could face punishment ranging from a warning to a $100 fine, depending on the number of offenses.

Now, South Carolina is on the same wave length. Republican and Democrat lawmakers alike co-sponsored a bill that would make it illegal for anyone to wear their pants “three inches below” the top of their hips, according to WLTX. Violation of the law could result in a $25 fine for the first offense or at the most extreme, a $75 fine plus six hours of community service for a third or more violation.

“We have to lead by example,” Charleston County Representative Wendell Gilliard said. “The pants now are being worn below the knees.”

Folks were not here for another lecture on pants-sagging. Considering the current fight for gun control in many states, a little underwear glimpse was the least of people’s problems.

Swipe through to peep the backlash (and sarcasm) from folks on social media.

