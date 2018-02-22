HBO’s WestWorld fans Unite! Show Inspired Theme Park headed for SXSW

If you haven’t seen HBO hit show WestWorld stop….watch it now it is amazing. For those who have watched it get excited, HBO announced today that they are recreating the town of Sweetwater for South by Southwest Music festival. Now you won’t be able to enjoy the town like customers do in the tv show but you will be able to enjoy a two hour experience taking you to some of the most memorable areas of Sweetwater. Throughout the tour those clever enough can gather clues to give you a hint on whats to come in season 2. If you are heading down to SXSW this year and you’re a fan of the show make sure you hit this up. Tickets go on sale today here

Check out the teaser trailer for season 2

