Tekashi69 Finally gets caught slipping in LA

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Tekashi69 Finally gets caught slipping in LA

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 44 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
La La Anthony Hosts The 2017 'Winter Wonderland' Holiday Charity Event

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

All through NBA All Star Weekend New York Rapper Tekashi69 played the ultimate game of cat and mouse with LA gang members. The drama all started when Tekashi posted a video to his instagram saying that he doesn’t have to “Check In” when coming to LA. This Caused a Few LA Og’s to  take to IG saying its a “No Fly Zone” for Tekashi69 and his crew, eventually leading to his shows getting shut down to prevent any altercations. Fast forward to All star Weekend Tekashi69 post a video of him Pulling up in an all white Wraith saying he will be easy to spot while spending the weekend there. Throughout the weekend LA gang members Post videos of them arriving to different locations he had visited what seems like only moments before. Crips even stormed his hotel screaming F*ck 69 all through out the lobby. Now that All star Weekend is over you would think Tekashi had survived but LA finally caught up with him outside of LAX Airport. TMZ released this video earlier today showing Tekashi69 and his Crew being confronted by two men outside LAX  fist start flying and Tekashi goes down real quick. Was he beat up…not really he was mored pulled to the ground. Did he prove his gangsta? Somewhat he could have stayed safe in the airport. Take a look at the video and tell me what you think.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 42 mins ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 21 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 5 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 6 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 6 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 7 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 7 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos