Tekashi69 Finally gets caught slipping in LA

All through NBA All Star Weekend New York Rapper Tekashi69 played the ultimate game of cat and mouse with LA gang members. The drama all started when Tekashi posted a video to his instagram saying that he doesn’t have to “Check In” when coming to LA. This Caused a Few LA Og’s to take to IG saying its a “No Fly Zone” for Tekashi69 and his crew, eventually leading to his shows getting shut down to prevent any altercations. Fast forward to All star Weekend Tekashi69 post a video of him Pulling up in an all white Wraith saying he will be easy to spot while spending the weekend there. Throughout the weekend LA gang members Post videos of them arriving to different locations he had visited what seems like only moments before. Crips even stormed his hotel screaming F*ck 69 all through out the lobby. Now that All star Weekend is over you would think Tekashi had survived but LA finally caught up with him outside of LAX Airport. TMZ released this video earlier today showing Tekashi69 and his Crew being confronted by two men outside LAX fist start flying and Tekashi goes down real quick. Was he beat up…not really he was mored pulled to the ground. Did he prove his gangsta? Somewhat he could have stayed safe in the airport. Take a look at the video and tell me what you think.

