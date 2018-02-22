Ryan Coogler Thanks ‘Black Panther’ Fans And Cast In Emotional Letter

Ryan Coogler is emotionally overwhelmed by the support Black Panther is receiving and penned a personal letter to express his gratitude. The young director thanked fans, the Black Panther cast and the team who worked on the film.

Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku in the Marvel masterpiece, also shared his appreciation for Coogler on social media.

The support for Black Panther continues to pour in and the movie continues to break box office records. Panther generated $462.3M through Tuesday, Deadline reports.

