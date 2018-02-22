So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Looks Like A Floral Fantasy In Dolce And Gabbana

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 43 mins ago
Kerry Washington attended the 20th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards to receive the Spotlight Award.

The beauty looked stunning in a green and pink Dolce And Gabbana Spring 2018 Secret Show see-through gown. The dress features floral appliques delicately and strategically placed all over the mesh fabric.

The upper bodice of the dress featured corset bodice style. The arms of the dress are decorated in one lone rose that cascades off the shoulder.

The bottom of the dress had oversized florals. 

Kerry wore a pinkish-reddish lip, matching the flowers on her gown. She gave us a straight, sleek bob and came through with her post-baby glow. The new mom looks fabulous.

Beauties, we need to know: are you feeling Kerry’s dress? Take our poll below:

