The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why People Aren’t Here For Young Thug’s New Name [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 44 mins ago
In the entertainment industry artist sometimes change their name. Young Thug just made an announcement and will be changing his name to “Sex.” Headkrack expressed that he will not be calling him by that name because as a man he doesn’t want to.

Drake released his video for “God’s Plan” and fans loved it. He’s been having continued success with the song and it is at the top of the Billboard charts. The song makes you feel good and want to give back to others.

