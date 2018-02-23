The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Young Dolph Wasn’t Arrested With His Friends [EXCLUSIVE]

NBA All-Star weekend was fun and exciting for just about everyone. As celebrations were going on Young Dolph and his friends weren’t having the best time. They were pulled over and all of them were arrested except Young Dolph.

One friend was arrested on gun possession and others for drugs. A new episode of “Little Women Atlanta” premieres tonight and Juicy mentioned a lot of secrets are coming out. Get ready for everything the ladies have to give.

Photos