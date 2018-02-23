0 reads Leave a comment
NBA All-Star weekend was fun and exciting for just about everyone. As celebrations were going on Young Dolph and his friends weren’t having the best time. They were pulled over and all of them were arrested except Young Dolph.
One friend was arrested on gun possession and others for drugs. A new episode of “Little Women Atlanta” premieres tonight and Juicy mentioned a lot of secrets are coming out. Get ready for everything the ladies have to give.
RELATED: Young Dolph Reenacts A Scene From His Favorite Movie [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Young Dolph Reveals How He Sets Himself Apart From Other Rappers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: How Young Dolph Became Successful Despite Having Drug Addicted Parents [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Why Young Dolph Wasn’t Arrested With His Friends [EXCLUSIVE]
- 10 Hysterical Gifs Of Tituss Burgess That Every 20-Something Can Relate To
- Did Trey Songz Pop A Woman In The Mouth? [EXCLUSIVE]
- 5 National Anthem Performances As Bad (Or Worse) Than Fergie’s
- Woman Hides From Cops By Standing Very, Very Still Under Laundry Basket [EXCLUSIVE]
- Remy Ma’s Sister Arrested For Allegedly Shooting & Hitting Woman With Car
- Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own Late-Night Show ‘Get Into It Forizzle’
- Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll In Chief
- Golden State Warriors Will Spend Time With Local Kids Instead Of Visiting The White House
- CNN’s Angela Rye Shut Down NRA Republican Who Said ‘I Don’t Want You To Get Ahead Of Yourself’
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
20 photos Launch gallery
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
1. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 20 of 20
comments – Add Yours