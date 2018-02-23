The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did Trey Songz Pop A Woman In The Mouth? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea wants everyone to keep Keshia Knight Pulliam lifted up in prayer. The star owes over $100,000 in unpaid taxes. She recently left the “Celebrity Big Brother” house because of her baby, but people think she should’ve stayed to get a check.

Gary also spoke about Trey Songz and him allegedly being in trouble. A woman is claiming he popped her in the mouth after he got jealous. She went to the hospital and no one is sure if she’s pressing charges.

