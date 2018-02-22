The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Was Wendy Williams Out Of Line For Her Comments About Beyoncè? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 46 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Fergie recently made headlines after singing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star game. Many weren’t impressed with her performance including Wendy Williams. The talk show host called out Fergie, Beyoncè and Janet Jackson.

She believes they all need auto tune to sound good. Williams mentioned that Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey and several other singers never needed auto tune to sound good. Gary With Da Tea wants everyone to pray for Trey Songz, he might be charged after allegedly hitting a girl in the mouth.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Forced To Take A Three-Week Hiatus [VIDEO]

RELATED: Wendy Williams Makes Shady Comment About Beyonce’s Singing [VIDEO]

RELATED: Wendy Williams Gives Health Update After Canceling Shows This Week

The Latest:

Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

13 photos Launch gallery

Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

Continue reading Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 42 mins ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 21 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 5 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 6 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 6 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 7 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 7 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos