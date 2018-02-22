The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Are The Benefits To Having A Sister Wife? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 46 mins ago
The new show “Seeking A Sister Wife” is having “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” think more about relationships. One of the couples from the show Ashley and Dimitri Snowden came to talk about why they are looking for and explain benefits. The crew was a little confused at first, but a lot made sense after.

Ashley explained that having a sister wife helps with the kids, cooking, cleaning and have a relationship that others don’t understand. They explained that back in the day people used to have close family by to help and that’s no longer the case. While some might think it’s great for Dimitri having two wives will not be an easy task. The two have been looking for one, but they are looking for someone with confidence, no jealous, loving and have the ability to be apart of this growing family.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

