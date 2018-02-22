Will Tyler Perry Make “Wakandian Family Reunion”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Special K is back and giving us “News We Can’t Use.” “Black Panther” is very successful and many Black directors have plans to take on some of that success. He mentioned that Lee Daniels and Oprah will team up for “Precious 2.”
In this movie the Black Panther will come save her from her abusive mother and diabetes. Tyler Perry might also be making the movie “Wakandian Family Reunion.” These aren’t the best ideas, but then again this isn’t real news.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Dish Nation Crew Inspires Young Kids At “Black Panther” Screening [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Upset That Cam Newton Wasn’t In “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: “Black Panther” Director To Reunite With Michael B. Jordan For Film About Atlanta Cheating Scandal
The Latest:
- Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
- Black Panther’s Four-Day Total: $427 Million Worldwide
- Blac Chyna Claims She Did Not Leak Sex Tape
- Watch: Cheating Man Dragged By Hulk-Strong Girlfriend In The Middle Of Times Square
- Even Animals Aren’t Feeling Fergie’s National Anthem
- SMH: Ohio Pastor & Wife Accused Of Robbing Sunday School Teacher At Gunpoint
- Universal Mood: When Cleaning The House To Music Turns Into A Full Video Shoot — Thank Nicki Minaj
- Blac Chyna’s Ex Mechie Claims He’s The Man In Her Sex Tape & He’s Pissed!
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Looks Like A Floral Fantasy In Dolce And Gabbana
- Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Graves Disease; Show on Hiatus