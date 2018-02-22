The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Will Tyler Perry Make “Wakandian Family Reunion”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 47 mins ago
Special K is back and giving us “News We Can’t Use.” “Black Panther” is very successful and many Black directors have plans to take on some of that success. He mentioned that Lee Daniels and Oprah will team up for “Precious 2.”

In this movie the Black Panther will come save her from her abusive mother and diabetes. Tyler Perry might also be making the movie “Wakandian Family Reunion.” These aren’t the best ideas, but then again this isn’t real news.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

The Latest:

[caption id="attachment_2981036" align="alignleft" width="683"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Marvel’s Black Panther masterpiece hit theaters nationwide on Thursday night and Black people showed up in their finest garbs for the big Black occasion. Some arrived in lion hides while others indulged in gourmet Black cooking on paper plates. There was even a drum selection in select theaters. It’s clear that we are not playing around when it comes to our love of Wakanda! Take a look at the some of the best #BlackPanther ensembles and moments from opening weekend.

