The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prank Call: Maintenance Demands To Know How The Toilet Backed Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 47 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

When maintenance owes a woman money after doing repairs, Roy Wood Jr. calls. He challenges her, wanting to know why he should cut a check for her. He demands to know whose fault it was that the toilet backed up in the first place, and presses way too many buttons! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive Prank Call from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: County Employee Gets Way Too Involved In Woman’s Marriage Business [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Cusses Her Baby Daddy’s Attorney All The Way Out [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Prank Call: Man Has A Cussing Complaint “About The Bingo” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 43 mins ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 21 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 5 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 6 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 6 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 7 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 7 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos