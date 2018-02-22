Florida House Will Not Debate Guns, But Instead Declares Porn as a Public Health Risk

Florida’s House lawmakers called for more research on the negative health effects of porn while denying a debate on banning large-capacity clips and assault rifles, which Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz used to carry out the premeditated murder of 17 students. This decision has led to collective face-palming and calls from Democratic lawmakers to focus on the issue of coherent gun control to keep mass shootings from happening.

17 pp in Parkland were just murdered w/an AR-15, + the FL House just passed @RossSpano's HR 157 declaring PORN as a public heath risk. No, GUN VIOLENCE is a public health crisis + Spano blocked HB 219 banning assault weapons in his committee for 2 yrs. #GOPpriorities #Sayfie — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) February 20, 2018

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the declaration of pornography as a health risk “states a need for education, research and policy changes to protect Floridians, especially teenagers, from pornography.”

These same lawmakers did not want to debate if AR-15 assault rifles should be banned after another mass shooting.

In January, state representative Ross Spano told Florida’s House Health and Human Services Committee the following:

“Research has found a correlation between pornography use and mental and physical illnesses, difficulty forming and maintaining intimate relationships, unhealthy brain development and cognitive function, and deviant, problematic or dangerous sexual behavior.”

