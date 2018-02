Thanks to Nicki Minaj‘s lit verse on ASAP Ferg‘s “Plain Jane” Remix, it’s hard not to get distracted while doing simple tasks like cleaning your house.

NakaylaSpamz.S is all of us when a banger like that comes on during clean up day:

I choked on my red Fanta 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/AqVggkus5n — FEBRUARY23RD🎈 💗 (@Pxwmxn) February 20, 2018

A mood.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: