Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Jimmy Kimmel Finally Explains His On-Camera Reaction To Fergie’s National Anthem

The comedian tries to cover himself.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 44 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Season 15

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

By now, you’ve probably watched (or avoided) Fergie‘s horrendous national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game this past weekend.

In an attempt to jazz up the song, Fergie dropped notes that were struggling for dear life and celebrities in the crowd couldn’t keep a straight face — including nighttime host Jimmy Kimmel.

He’s caught laughing on-camera during Fergie’s performance and now he’s finally explaining himself. Watch what he has to say below!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 42 mins ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 21 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 5 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 6 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 6 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 7 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 7 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos