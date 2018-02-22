Blac Chyna Claims She Did Not Leak Sex Tape

A video of Chyna performing oral sex on a man was leaked Monday on Twitter. Her ex-bf, Mechie, claims to be the man in the video.

Sources close to Chyna tell TMZ the video was shot on her cellphone last July.

Chyna is insisting she showed it to absolutely no one. TMZ is also reporting that the phone was not stolen or hacked. No photos or videos from her phone have been leaked, other than the sex tape.

Mechie says after he shot the vid on Chyna’s phone and never got a copy of the video.

Chyna will file a police report with the LAPD by the end of the week.