Blac Chyna Claims She Did Not Leak Sex Tape

Posted 43 mins ago
Blac Chyna

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A video of  Chyna performing oral sex on a man  was leaked Monday on Twitter. Her ex-bf, Mechieclaims to be the man in the video.

Sources close to Chyna tell TMZ the video was shot on her  cellphone last July.

Chyna is insisting  she showed it to absolutely no one. TMZ is also reporting that the phone was not stolen or hacked. No photos or videos from her phone have been leaked, other than the sex tape.

Mechie says after he shot the vid on Chyna’s phone and never got a copy of the video.

Chyna will file a police report with the LAPD by the end of the week.

Photos