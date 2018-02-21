Snoop Dogg Helps Rescue A Stranded Driver On Los Angeles Freeway

Via | HotNewHipHop

Before he sat courtside at Sunday night’s All-Star game in Los Angeles, it appears Snoop Dogg was busy being a vigilante of sorts and helping a stranded driver on the freeway.

A woman by the name of Katrina Graham told TMZ that she was driving back from church Sunday morning when her car broke down on the freeway in Riverside, California. Katrina says as she waited for her brother to arrive, she heard a knock on the window, and when she turned her head, she saw Snoop Dogg in her window trying to help her.

