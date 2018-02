Via | HotNewHipHop

Today marks Rihanna ‘s 30th birthday. It’s crazy because she’s been in the game for over a decade and we’ve all watched her blossom from the “Pon De Replay” days to the legendary figure she is today. While everyone’s been sending the singer birthday wishes, everyone’s favorite porn site decided to celebrate her birthday as well.

For anyone who’s been on PornHub’s website today, you may have noticed something at the top of their homepage. The website updated the top of their homepage to specifically honor RiRi’s birthday. They took to Twitter wish her a happy birthday as well.

