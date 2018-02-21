The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Ashley & Dimitri On Looking For A Sister Wife In A Monogamous Society [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Headkrack was hanging out with Ashley & Dimitri from the TLC show, “Seeking Sister Wife.” The show follows three families who are either looking for a new wife to add to their family or assimilate a new wife into the family. Ashley and Dimitri talk about their search for a wife, and why, after 8 years together, they still haven’t found someone.

Plus, Ashley & Dimitri share some advice about how people who are interested in that lifestyle, who are already in a relationship, can bring up the prospect to their significant other. They also talk about how to make sure it’s really something you’re into, and not just an idea that sounds fun. Check out this exclusive video to hear more about their fascinating story in this interview from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

