Why Black Tony Is Upset That Cam Newton Wasn’t In “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Apparently, Black Tony missed all that advertising about the new movie, “Black Panther.” For some reason, he was under the impression that “Black Panther” would be about Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

