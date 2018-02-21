We Got A Problem “If She Asks To See Your Phone” [Video]

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

We Got A Problem “If She Asks To See Your Phone” [Video]

Written By: Radio One Originals

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Fellas, if your girlfriend asks you to see your phone, is that a problem? Hosts Dominque Higdon and Rob Gordon goes into the topic and asks if this young lady was wrong in the latest episode of “We Got A Problem.”

Text “KYS” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

See More Episodes:
We Got A Problem (Episode 2): If She Can’t Cook
We Got A Problem: Ladies Are We Going Half On The First Date?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 4 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 1 day ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 1 day ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 1 day ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 4 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 5 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 5 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 6 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 6 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 1 week ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 1 week ago
02.14.18
Photos