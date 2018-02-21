Which Old School Parenting Tactics Should Be Left Behind?

There’s nothing like the old school to set the record straight on a lot of things or to humble you and put things taken for granted in perspective. But what about old school parenting? What stays and what goes? Russ and the team talk about force feeding, making your kids give hugs, and praising your kids for every little thing. How do you feel about old school parenting?

