Black Chyna Sex Tape Leaks Online

Posted 4 hours ago
The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

A 1 minute and 23 second snippet of Blac Chyna giving fellatio flooded twitter yesterday, prompting her ex-boyfriend Meechie to expose himself by claiming ‘he wasn’t the one to leak the tape.’

Blac Chyna and her lawyer Walter Mosely plan to pursue criminal charges.

Photos