Ohio Middle School Shooting In Apparent Suicide Attempt On Campus

Students have finally been released after a lockdown when a 7th grader apparently shot himself in a school building.

JACKSON TWP., Ohio— The district posted this message on its website after the incident:

“A Jackson Memorial Middle School student suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound this morning. Safety Services are on the scene at this time. The Middle School and High School are on lockdown at this time. Students will be released to their parents in the near future. All four elementary schools will remain closed for today.”

As of 11 a.m., students were being released to their parents. Jackson is located about an hour outside of Cleveland. Updates are still developing.