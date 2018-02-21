Young Thug Says He’s Changing His Name To “Sex”

Young Thug Says He’s Changing His Name To “Sex”

Let’s hope this is simply a joke or troll job.

It looks like Young Thug is taking a page from Brother LoveDiddy’s book. According to the ATL rapper, he wants to be called simply “Sex” for now on. Thugger hopped on Twitter Monday night and tweeted out, “I’m changing my name to SEX….,” before adding “For now on call me SEX!!!”

Now something tells me this isn’t real and a joke/ troll job of sorts, but who knows? Anything is possible these day just see who’s President. Thugger didn’t clarify why he wants to be called “Sex,” but maybe it has something to do with him needing it? Just last month, the ATL rapper had a similar incident with the word “sex,” when he tweeted out “I need sex, it’s been too long.”

Photos