Wedding Planner Wants Beyonce To Pay $10 Mil For “Blue Ivy” Trademark

According to @Blast, Veronica who has been fighting Beyonce for the trademark #BlueIvy came up with a plan to hand over the trademark to Bey only IF she bought her wedding planning business and coughed up $10M as a “bundle deal.”

In documents obtained by @Blast, a meeting was set up between Bey’s legal team and Veronica’s legal team with the intention to settle the trademark issue. Things quickly turned left when Bey’s legal team realized the meeting turned into a business proposal for an “opportunity for a business relationship rather than an adversarial proceeding.”

