Music
Home > Music

Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting So Much, We Think They’re A Couple

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

Michel B. Jordan may play the bad guy (depending on who you ask) in Black Panther, but his good looks seem to be winning over his co-star Lupita Nyong’o. The super heroic duo have been flirting along the Black Panther promo trail giving us major couple vibes.

European Premiere Of Marvel Studios' Black Panther

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

And, they have this secret bet between them that whenever Lupita requests, MBJ must drop down and do push-ups. We’re not complaining, but we can definitely see a twinkle in his eye whenever they’re around each other.

@michaelbjordan, losing with a smile. On call push-ups!!!

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

If that wasn’t telling enough, MBJ appeared on VH1’s Safe Word, where he was dared to tweet Lupita,

She responded,

#LupitaNyongo hit #MichaelBJordan back with a response 😩 (view previous post)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

While Lupita and Michael as a couple would be epic for the culture, it would mean less MBJ for us. Oh what a conundrum.

In other Black Panther news, Ryan Coogler’s Marvel masterpiece raked in $404 million worldwide over a four-day time frame and $235 million domestically, ranking it it the fifth-highest opening for a film ever.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Black Panther’s’ M’Baku Has The Internet’s Womb In A Stir

#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host the after party for Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther'

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Continue reading Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 4 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 1 day ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 1 day ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 1 day ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 4 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 5 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 5 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 6 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 6 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 1 week ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 1 week ago
02.14.18
Photos