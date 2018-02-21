Is Vince Herbert Trying To Get Back With Tamar Braxton? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert have been going through a lot. After Tamar announced last year that she was taking a break from her career to work on her marriage, things changed course and divorce was instead on the horizon. Not only that, but Evelyn, the Braxton matriarch, revealed her mission to stop Vince’s alleged physical abuse of Tamar.
Well, apparently, the couple spent Valentine’s Day together last week. So what’s the deal? Check out this exclusive video for more from Juicy’s Teacup on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: What We Know About Tamar Braxton, Laura Govan & Vince Herbert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Evelyn Braxton On Her Ongoing Fight To Stop Vince Herbert’s Abuse Of Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Tamar Braxton On The Year That Caused Her Decision To Shift Priorities Away From Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- What The “Black Panther” Comic Character Meant To Michael B. Jordan As A Kid [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Tries To Prove Theory That Gary With Da Tea’s Butt Rag Gave Him Pink Eye [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Ne-Yo’s Wife Stirred Up A Firestorm Over Her Baby’s Hair [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Fergie Stole The Show At The All Stars Game- And Not In A Good Way [EXCLUSIVE]
- Voices: Tinashe Breaks Down “No Drama” [Video]
- Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
- Which Old School Parenting Tactics Should Be Left Behind?
- Tyler Perry Reveals His Involvement with Black Panther
- Young Thug Says He’s Changing His Name To “Sex”
- Quavo & Bernice Burgos Spotted Together Over All-Star Weekend