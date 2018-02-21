Is Vince Herbert Trying To Get Back With Tamar Braxton? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Vince Herbert Trying To Get Back With Tamar Braxton?

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert have been going through a lot. After Tamar announced last year that she was taking a break from her career to work on her marriage, things changed course and divorce was instead on the horizon. Not only that, but Evelyn, the Braxton matriarch, revealed her mission to stop Vince’s alleged physical abuse of Tamar.

Well, apparently, the couple spent Valentine’s Day together last week. So what’s the deal? Check out this exclusive video for more from Juicy’s Teacup on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos