The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Fergie Stole The Show At The All Stars Game- And Not In A Good Way [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

All Stars weekend usually makes headlines for a few reasons. But this year, nobody made a bigger splash in the press than Fergie, who sang the National Anthem. The former Black Eyed Peas member generally has a pretty good track record for delivering a good performance.

But her jazzy rendition of the Star Spangled Banner really didn’t work out too well, and now she is the talk of Twitter.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Fergie Gets Dragged To A Star-Spangled Hell For Her Rendition Of The National Anthem [VIDEO]

RELATED: The Reason Jamie Foxx’s National Anthem Performance Was Off [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why People Don’t Need To Understand Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Of The National Anthem [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/10 to 2/16)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/10 to 2/16)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/10 to 2/16)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/10 to 2/16)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 4 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 1 day ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 1 day ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 1 day ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 4 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 5 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 5 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 6 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 6 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 1 week ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 1 week ago
02.14.18
Photos