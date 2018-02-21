The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Everyone Is Disappointed In Blac Chyna [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Blac Chyna was trending on social media over the weekend, because a sex tape of her was leaked online. But instead of fulfilling the sexual fantasies of men everywhere, it disappointed everyone and caused her to be focus of everyone’s jokes. Blac Chyna has become known for using her feminine wiles to get herself into the right circles.

But, apparently, Blac Chyna’s famed skills between the sheets aren’t quite what we all thought they were. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

