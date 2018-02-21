Rickey Smiley Tries To Prove Theory That Gary With Da Tea’s Butt Rag Gave Him Pink Eye [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea had to leave work early one day when his eyes were red, itchy and puffy. Rickey Smiley believed Gary had been misdiagnosed, and that he got pink eye from “using an a** rag” to wash his face. When Gary gets to the doctor, however, the nurse says you can’t really get pink eye from using an “a** rag,” because you can only get pink eye from coming into contact with it directly.

Finally, Rickey gets the chance to talk to Dr. Collier about the matter (around the 6:02 mark in the audio player). Dr. Collier reached a diagnosis and was happy to share the details. He also said everybody else should come down to his office for a check, too, just in case. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

