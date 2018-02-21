5 Black Republicans Who Are Publicly Pledging Their Allegiance To Conservatives

Are Black conservatives finally waking up about the true nature of the Trump GOP? Seems possible, considering that only a handful of African Americans, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of hard-right wingers at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that begins on Feb. 21.

Thousands of conservatives will meet in National Harbor, Maryland for the three-day gathering to discuss their political agenda for 2018. It’s a platform for right-wing politicians and activists to toss raw meat to their angry base and mobilize them to support policies that go against the interest of the Black community. President Donald Trump will attend and rally his followers.

It’s hard to believe that Black folks can have a conscience and participate in the CPAC spectacle—especially during Black History Month. Perhaps Trump’s most racist moments of 2017, especially in the aftermath of Charlottesville, have convinced some of the high profile Black Republicans to distance themselves from the conference.

Most notably, HUD Secratary Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott are not slated to speak at the gathering. Scott, though he’s signed on to most of the president’s legislative agenda, has been a vocal critic of Trump’s racism. Their absence is especially noticeable in a critical midterm election year.

Here’s a list of Black conservatives scheduled to speak at the event:

Deneen Borelli

Deneen Borelli is the author of Blacklash: How Obama and the Left are Driving Americans to the Government Plantation. She’s a regular contributor on conservative media outlets.

Deneen Borelli on #DACA and Racism of the Left – Whiskey Politics #TCOT https://t.co/3qgQHB2eyW — Tammy Colwell (@TammyColwell5) February 13, 2018

Kay Coles James

The newly elected president of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has worked for several elected Republican officials, including President George H. W. Bush.

Thank you @VP for joining us at the National Museum of African American History and Culture! As you said, it is indeed "hallowed ground." @NMAAHC pic.twitter.com/wZJR2bLpqJ — Kay Coles James (@KayColesJames) February 13, 2018

David Clarke Jr.

The former Milwaukee County sheriff, David A. Clarke Jr., is probably the only widely recognized Black Republican slated to speak. He’s a Trump crony who never misses an opportunity to attack Black politicians who criticize the president.

This failed human needs to be locked up in his own jail. https://t.co/zbOgZ6aqjv — 💙Rapunzel™ (@co_rapunzel4) February 12, 2018

Lawrence B. Jones III

Jones is a conservative talk radio host, contributor to TheBlaze, and an author.

Lawrence B. Jones III is an American conservative talk radio host, contributor to TheBlaze, and author.#CPAC2018 pic.twitter.com/8U0pQW8y6V — 🇺🇸The AmericanDialogue (@AmericaDialogue) February 17, 2018

Niger Innis

Niger Innis serves as the national spokesman for the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), a Black civil rights organization with deep roots in the struggle for civil rights.

“[Democrats] are terrified that this president gets north of 10 to 15 percent of the black vote,” said Niger Innis, spokesman for the Congress of Racial Equality. If that happens, then it is mathematically, electorally impossible for a Democrat to win.” pic.twitter.com/C7wck5ug6D — Deplorable Jen (@coffeeaddict716) January 17, 2018

