Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head

Looks like the, on again off again love birds are at it again. Whatever Benzino did this time, Althea was furious enough to not care about hitting him upside his head in front of the police.

While this is not their first rodeo with marital issues, we can only hope that they can work through their differences, for the sake of their son. Althea was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and released on Feb 19, 2018 with the stiff ticket of a $20k bond.

