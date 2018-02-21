Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
10 reads
Leave a comment

Looks like the, on again off again love birds are at it again. Whatever Benzino did this time, Althea was furious enough to not care about hitting him upside his head in front of the police.

While this is not their first rodeo with marital issues, we can only hope that they can work through their differences, for the sake of their son. Althea was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and released on Feb 19, 2018 with the stiff ticket of a $20k bond.

Read More: TMZ

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 4 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 1 day ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 1 day ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 1 day ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 4 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 5 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 5 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 6 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 6 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 1 week ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 1 week ago
02.14.18
Photos