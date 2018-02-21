Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Ava Makes Major Music Announcement For Wrinkle In Time

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

After a historic weekend from Disney and Black Panther, the movie company is ready to do it again with A Wrinkle In Time. Director, Ava Duvernay just announced she snagged a legendary artist to record the movies title track, Sade.

Ava wrote on twitter:

“I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true.”

Now that’s huge. Can’t wait to hear the track. A Wrinkle In Time is in theaters everywhere March 9th, 2018.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 4 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 1 day ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 1 day ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 1 day ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 4 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 5 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 5 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 6 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 6 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 1 week ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 1 week ago
02.14.18
Photos