Ava Makes Major Music Announcement For Wrinkle In Time

After a historic weekend from Disney and Black Panther, the movie company is ready to do it again with A Wrinkle In Time. Director, Ava Duvernay just announced she snagged a legendary artist to record the movies title track, Sade.

Ava wrote on twitter:

“I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true.”

WRINKLE IN TIME was made w/ love for young people. To share ideas about being a light in this often dark world. The new song “Warrior” by the phenoms @chloexhalle often makes me cry – with joy for the future. They are wonderful young women who help me hope. Thank you, ladies! pic.twitter.com/IZMyL0oEnQ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

Now that’s huge. Can’t wait to hear the track. A Wrinkle In Time is in theaters everywhere March 9th, 2018.

