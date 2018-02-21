Ava Makes Major Music Announcement For Wrinkle In Time

0 reads Leave a comment
After a historic weekend from Disney and Black Panther, the movie company is ready to do it again with A Wrinkle In Time. Director, Ava Duvernay just announced she snagged a legendary artist to record the movies title track, Sade.
Ava wrote on twitter:
“I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true.”
Now that’s huge. Can’t wait to hear the track. A Wrinkle In Time is in theaters everywhere March 9th, 2018.
