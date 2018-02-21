Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Powerful: Watch How These Teens Are Protesting For Gun Reform Outside Of The White House

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Newsworthy

Source: Keith Getter / Getty

At this point, we’ve see the worst possible consequences of allowing guns to be purchased so easily in this nation.

After the devastating Florida High School shooting earlier this month, students are now standing on the front lines protesting and taking hold of the gun debate. Since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students all over the country have been organizing a series of school walkouts and even “lie-in” protests outside the White House to protest inaction to prevent gun violence.

But the protests gun for reform won’t end here. The Women’s March EMPOWER branch and a Connecticut student who lives near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown (where 26 people were gunned down in 2012) are calling for “students, teachers, school administrators, parents and allies” to take part in a national school walkout on March 14.

If we as a nation can’t support the children who are our very own future, than we’re more doomed than we thought. NRA, listen to the kids bro.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 4 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 1 day ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 1 day ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 1 day ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 4 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 5 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 5 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 6 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 6 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 1 week ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 1 week ago
02.14.18
Photos