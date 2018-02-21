Powerful: Watch How These Teens Are Protesting For Gun Reform Outside Of The White House

At this point, we’ve see the worst possible consequences of allowing guns to be purchased so easily in this nation.

After the devastating Florida High School shooting earlier this month, students are now standing on the front lines protesting and taking hold of the gun debate. Since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students all over the country have been organizing a series of school walkouts and even “lie-in” protests outside the White House to protest inaction to prevent gun violence.

WATCH: Teens hold "lie-in" protest for gun reform outside of the White House in the wake of Florida school shooting pic.twitter.com/npUwDwn5VD — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 19, 2018

Look to be around ~75 students participating in lie-in protest of gun violence at White House: pic.twitter.com/dl3gqxaYmn — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) February 19, 2018

But the protests gun for reform won’t end here. The Women’s March EMPOWER branch and a Connecticut student who lives near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown (where 26 people were gunned down in 2012) are calling for “students, teachers, school administrators, parents and allies” to take part in a national school walkout on March 14.

PROTEST: Dozens of teenagers participated in a "lie-in" outside the White House to call for lawmakers to address the nation's gun laws after the Florida high school shooting last week left 17 dead, one of several gun reform rallies across the country pic.twitter.com/rjUaztYoUl — Steven Romo (@StevenABC13) February 19, 2018

While @realdonaldtrump is busy golfing, these courageous, wise students staged a lie-in in front of @WhiteHouse to protest the bloodthirsty @nra and the cowardly @gop. THESE are the leaders we need. #guncontrolnow #COURAGE pic.twitter.com/9OK7iezR6g — Jason (@coolmcjazz) February 19, 2018

If we as a nation can’t support the children who are our very own future, than we’re more doomed than we thought. NRA, listen to the kids bro.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: