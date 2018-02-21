Powerful: Watch How These Teens Are Protesting For Gun Reform Outside Of The White House

At this point, we’ve see the worst possible consequences of allowing guns to be purchased so easily in this nation.
After the devastating Florida High School shooting earlier this month, students are now standing on the front lines protesting and taking hold of the gun debate. Since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students all over the country have been organizing a series of school walkouts and even “lie-in” protests outside the White House to protest inaction to prevent gun violence.
But the protests gun for reform won’t end here. The Women’s March EMPOWER branch and a Connecticut student who lives near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown (where 26 people were gunned down in 2012) are calling for “students, teachers, school administrators, parents and allies” to take part in a national school walkout on March 14.
If we as a nation can’t support the children who are our very own future, than we’re more doomed than we thought. NRA, listen to the kids bro.