LeBron Won MVP, But The Real Winner At The All Star Game Was N.E.R.D’s “Lemon” Dancer, Mette Towley

Everyone watching instantly fell in love, and you will too

Posted 13 hours ago
67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

If you watched this weekend’s NBA All Star Game, you already know that LeBron James‘ team beat Steph Curry‘s by just a few points. Leading his team to victory, LeBron himself also won MVP for the night–but not everybody is convinced that he was actually the most valuable performance this weekend.

Pharrell‘s collective N.E.R.D. performed for the halftime show at the game, and just as in the music video, dancer Mette Towley stole the entire show when she came out to strut her stuff during, “Lemon.” Immediately after she took the stage, Twitter exploded with inquiries of who she was and people drooling over her performance.

She quickly gained tens of thousands of followers on Instagram from her performance, and beyond that, people were thirsting over pictures and videos of Towley all night long.

Sorry LeBron, Mette Towley won MVP.

 

