News
Home > News

Still Brazy: YG Announces His Next Album, ‘Stay Dangerous’

Fans can expect a YG project sometime in 2018

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

YG hasn’t dropped a studio album since his projects Still Brazy  in 2016, but that’s all about to change very soon. According to the source himself, the Bomtpon rapper is reportedly going to drop his next album sometime this year, and for now he’s titling it: Stay Dangerous.

Still Brazy isn’t the last we’ve seen of YG, his mixtape Red Friday came out just a few months after, and just last week the “Toot It And Boot It” star released his super West Coast single, “Su Whoop.” Now, he announced at a concert recently that his next album will be released soon, giving us the aforementioned title.

Hopefully this time fans will actually get ahold of this project; YG also teased a project titled Just Re’d Up 3 that was supposed to drop in 2017, but that never came to fruition. He’s also hinted at a collaboration joint with DJ Mustard called, 400 Summers, but there’s no word on when fans with get to hear that, either.

#YG announces his next album ‘Stay Dangerous’ 4️⃣Hunnid

A post shared by laleakers (@laleakers) on

There’s no word on an actual release date or whether “Su Whoop” is single from this upcoming project, but hopefully we’ll get more info on that sooner than later.

Stay dangerous, my friends.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 3 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 4 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 4 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 5 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 5 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 5 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 5 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 6 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 6 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Photos