Gary With Da Tea Surprises Headkrack By Nailing 60-Second “Smith” Challenge [EXCLUSIVE]

In a new challenge, Headkrack had a listener named Latoya answer a series of questions about famous people with the last name “Smith,” in 60 seconds.

Well, Gary With Da Tea passed with flying colors- and even nailed the answer to a football-related question! Click on the audio player above, and check out part two below, to hear more in this exclusive clip from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Admitted To Drinking Toilet Water In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Tells Rickey Smiley That He’s Taking Piano Lessons! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Is Unamused By Rickey Smiley’s “Bad & Boujee” Enthusiasm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Part II:

The Latest: