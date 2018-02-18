The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Warren Ballentine Breaks Down 3 Steps To A Successful Gun Control Plan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

In the wake of yet another mass shooting in a school, America has again centered its conversation to gun control. While the demand for it seems to be increasing, the push back on the idea is still strong from gun owners, like this listener, Brad. Brad doesn’t think gun control is the answer.

But Warren Ballentine explains in a solid three-point plan how gun control in America could work, without stripping guns away from the qualified folks who want to keep them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Antoinette Tuff On How God Prepared Her To Talk Georgia Gunman Down [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Warren Ballentine Explains Why Terrorism Is Built Into America’s DNA [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Attorney Glennon Threatt On How Domestic Terrorism Ties Into Florida School Shooting [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Shooting

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Shooting

Continue reading Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Shooting

Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Shooting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 2 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 3 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 3 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 3 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 4 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 4 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 4 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 5 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 5 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 5 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 5 days ago
02.13.18
Photos