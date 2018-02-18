Stream Nipsey Hussle’s Debut Album ‘Victory Lap’

Stream Nipsey Hussle's Debut Album 'Victory Lap'

Eritrean Soccer Tournament Hosted By Nipsey Hussle

Via | Billboard

Nipsey Hussle‘s long-awaited debut is finally here. The Crenshaw rapper released his 14-track album, Victory Lap, on Friday (Feb. 16). The guest list doesn’t disappoint either, as superstar assists are peppered throughout the project. Earlier this week, Nipsey shared his vicious Kendrick Lamar collaboration, “Dedication,” which raised expectations and hype surrounding the LP.

Back in November, Billboard learned that the entrepreneur’s All Money In label teamed up with Atlantic Records for an exclusive multi-album deal, which includes Victory Lap. Hussle explained the deal’s timing further to UPROXX“I always felt like when I get the album out, [a label deal] would be the next move, so I spent a while making this album. It always feels like the stars line up when you put music out.”

Photos